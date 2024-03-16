Saint Patrick's Day 2024: Preparations are in full swing across region

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- St. Patrick's Day may be on Sunday, but communities across the Delaware Valley are already kicking off their Irish celebrations.

Thousands are expected to attend the annual St. Patrick's Day Parade on Saturday in Conshohocken. It's something that organizers say continues to grow each year. It will feature bands, Irish music, and of course Irish dancing.

"It's always been called a parade town. The BBQs, house parties, pubs will be packed. Everyone will be having a good time," said Pete Hand, the publicity and fundraising chairmen for the parade.

In Holmesburg, dozens packed into the Ashburner Inn, where the Irish Society of Philadelphia hosted their annual toast to Saint Patrick.

"I'm lucky to be Irish, I'm proud of it," said Joseph Crosley.

Crosley is one of the founding members of the Irish Society of Philadelphia. At 93, he's had his fair share of Saint Patrick's Day celebrations. Every Friday before the holiday, the group holds this event.

"It's our month. I believe we celebrate our heritage all month. The toast to Saint Patrick is something we've been doing for years," said Patrick Dugan.

The Conshohocken Saint Patrick's Day Parade is set to kick off at 2 p.m. on Fayette Street.