Out-of-control driver hits Philly police car, PPA tow truck

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- An out-of-control SUV slammed into four cars, Monday afternoon, including a Philadelphia police vehicle and a Philadelphia Parking Authority tow truck.
It happened along the 4400 block of Paul Street, in the city's Frankford section.
Police say the driver first hit the tow truck, then side-swiped the officer's vehicle, before hitting two parked cars.
That driver was taken to the hospital.
Nobody else was hurt.
The crash is still under investigation.
