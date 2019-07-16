Out-of-control driver hits Philly police car, PPA tow truck

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- An out-of-control SUV slammed into four cars, Monday afternoon, including a Philadelphia police vehicle and a Philadelphia Parking Authority tow truck.

It happened along the 4400 block of Paul Street, in the city's Frankford section.

Police say the driver first hit the tow truck, then side-swiped the officer's vehicle, before hitting two parked cars.

That driver was taken to the hospital.

Nobody else was hurt.

The crash is still under investigation.
