Out-of-control driver hits Philly police car, PPA tow truck

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- An out-of-control SUV slammed into four cars, Monday afternoon, including a Philadelphia police vehicle and a Philadelphia Parking Authority tow truck.It happened along the 4400 block of Paul Street, in the city's Frankford section.Police say the driver first hit the tow truck, then side-swiped the officer's vehicle, before hitting two parked cars.That driver was taken to the hospital.Nobody else was hurt.The crash is still under investigation.