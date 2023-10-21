Philadelphia restaurant owners seek relaxed restrictions for outdoor dining to help boost business

City leaders said these regulations address public safety and accessibility in a responsible way.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Guests filled the outdoor tables during the pandemic at the Good Dog Bar, best known as 'The Doghouse,' in Philadelphia.

"We're still here," said Jeff Kile, who is the general manager of the Good Dog Bar. "We would not have been if we didn't have these tables outside."

Kile said the "streetery" along South 15th Street in Center City greatly increased their revenue.

But the city's rules that went into effect in January reduced their outdoor seating significantly.

The rules include specific location and platform requirements as well as no outdoor electricity, shipping containers, and building attachments.

City leaders said these regulations address public safety and accessibility in a responsible way.

"It's better than nothing," said Kile. "You can still bring your dog to Good Dog if you sit outside. It was a lot easier to make money with eight tables than three."

"At the height of the pandemic, when we had a lot of outdoor streeteries, there was well over 800," said Ben Fileccia, the senior vice president of strategy and engagement at the Pennsylvania Restaurant and Lodging Association. "Now there may be 50 left. The regulations have been very tough for the restaurants to follow."

Fileccia said owners are losing business and servers. So, they have a list of changes to present to local leaders.

"We want to figure out a way to light these streeteries," said Fileccia. "Right now, there is no way. We want to be able to heat them, so they can be a four-season experience. Right now, they can't extend past your property."

"I say if a neighbor is okay with it, our neighbors eat lunch here all the time, then you should be able to extend your streetery a little bit," said Kile.

Fileccia said there are other adjustments he and business owners would like to make to the regulations.

He plans to meet with city leaders in January.