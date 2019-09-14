Over 2,000 preserved fetal remains found in home of deceased Indiana doctor

SOUTH BEND, Indiana -- More than 2,000 medically preserved fetal remains were found on the property of a doctor who operated a clinic in Indiana and died earlier this month, authorities said.

The sheriff's office in Will County, Illinois says the family of Dr. Ulrich Klopfer reported finding the remains while they were sorting through his personal belongings.

Klopfer died on September 3.

The family's attorney requested that the coroner's office provide proper 2,246 medically preserved fetal remains.

Authorities add that the family is fully cooperating.

There is no evidence that medical procedures were performed on Klopfer's property

Klopfer operated a South Bend abortion clinic. He closed it down in 2016 after an investigation revealed the clinic did not comply with Indiana law and lost its license, ABC affiliate WBND reports.
