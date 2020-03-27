Overturned tanker truck, fuel spill closes Route 130 in Pennsauken

PENNSAUKEN, New Jersey (WPVI) -- An overturned tanker truck and fuel spill closed Route 130 in both directions in Pennsauken, New Jersey during the morning rush.It happened around 4:15 a.m. Friday near Cove Road.Authorities said the driver was able to escape on his own.The tanker was carrying 2,300 gallons of fuel.Crews put down foam to stop the flow of the fuel going in storm drains.By 11 a.m., the southbound lanes reopened. Northbound lanes of Route 130 remain closed.Drivers should look for alternative routes.