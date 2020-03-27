Traffic

Overturned tanker truck, fuel spill closes Route 130 in Pennsauken

PENNSAUKEN, New Jersey (WPVI) -- An overturned tanker truck and fuel spill closed Route 130 in both directions in Pennsauken, New Jersey during the morning rush.

It happened around 4:15 a.m. Friday near Cove Road.

Authorities said the driver was able to escape on his own.

The tanker was carrying 2,300 gallons of fuel.

Crews put down foam to stop the flow of the fuel going in storm drains.

By 11 a.m., the southbound lanes reopened. Northbound lanes of Route 130 remain closed.

Drivers should look for alternative routes.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficpennsaukentraffictruck crashfuel spill
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Hundreds ignore social distancing guidelines to gather in streets of Philly
Families hit the shore, support businesses on Memorial Day
Boy Scout plays Taps nightly outside veterans' home
2 teen cousins shot in Logan
Deadline Tuesday to apply for mail-in ballots for Pa. primary
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
Connecticut murder suspect's family pleads for his surrender
Show More
US biotech begins human COVID-19 vaccine trials in Australia
Reopen NJ protest held at Jersey shore
Nike, Ben & Jerry's release sneaker: The Chunky Dunky
Free pizza for 2020 grads at Pizza Hut
Man shot multiple times in North Philadelphia
More TOP STORIES News