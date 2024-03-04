Argument on SEPTA bus leads to deadly Philadelphia shooting in Oxford Circle, police say

PHILADLEPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police said a man was shot to death following an argument on a SEPTA bus Sunday night in the city's Oxford Circle neighborhood.

SEPTA Transit Police said the suspect shot the victim after both of them got off of the Route 59 bus at the intersection of Castor Avenue and Comly Street at around 11:30 p.m. Sunday.

Philadelphia police investigators said the victim was found two streets over at Castor and Van Kirk.

"Our victim got off and the suspect came out right behind him," said Captain Anthony Ginaldi, with hte Philadelphia Police Department. "There was an exchange of words out there as well, as they were getting off the bus and the suspect produced a handgun and shot our victim at least twice that we know of."

Police and medics found the 27-year-old victim dead on the street after they said the suspect shot him in the face and chest.

The suspect ran off after shooting the victim, investigators said.

Police believe the men initially got on the SEPTA bus at the Arrott Transportation Center in the city's Frankford section.

Shortly after the shooting, police were able to stop the SEPTA bus down the street at Castor & Magee Avenues.

They're working to gather evidence at two scenes, inclduding the shooting on the street and inside bus itself.

"The inside of the bus is considered a scene because our victim and our suspect were on the bus so there's going to be evidence inside that bus of the victim and suspect," Ginaldi said.

SEPTA transit police are sharing video with Philadelphia police, according to SEPTA officials.

Investigators have not yet released a description of suspect.

