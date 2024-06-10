Police say a 32-year-old woman, who was about a block and half away, was struck in the back and died from her injuries.

New surveillance video released of suspects after woman killed by stray bullet in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police released new surveillance video of a dispute between two groups that turned deadly in the city's Logan section last month.

Investigators are trying to identify three suspects who are seen in the video walking in the 4700 block of North Broad Street around 4:30 p.m. on May 11.

In the video, you can see one group starts shooting after getting into an argument with a second group.

Police say a 32-year-old woman, who was about a block and a half away, was shot in the back. Investigators say she ran inside a nearby deli and was then taken to the hospital, where she later died.

If you recognize any of the people involved, you are asked to call the police.

