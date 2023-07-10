Pa. AG takes action against gravestone company following Troubleshooters investigation

The lawsuit alleges the company and owner, Nancy Jelassi, did not deliver engraved cemetery monuments despite being paid thousands for them.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Pennsylvania attorney general is taking action against a gravestone company that the Action News Troubleshooters first brought attention to.

AG Michelle Henry announced the filing of a lawsuit Monday against Philadelphia-based "All American Monuments."

The lawsuit alleges the company and owner, Nancy Jelassi, did not deliver engraved cemetery monuments despite being paid thousands for them. The company also allegedly failed to provide refunds.

"Ms. Jelassi and her company took advantage of grieving Pennsylvanians, making tragic circumstances that much harder for families who were not able to provide proper burial services for their loved ones," Attorney General Henry said. "As Attorney General, I am proud to be a champion for Pennsylvanians who are taken advantage of during their most vulnerable times."

Troubleshooter Nydia Han highlighted the story in March when Sofia Blekher told us she'd been waiting more than three years for her mother's monument.

Blekher's beloved mother passed away on January 18, 2020. In March of that year, Blekher paid All American Monuments a deposit of $1,334 for a headstone and then an additional $650.

The contract says "most monuments take six to eight months to complete. We cannot guarantee any exact dates or deadlines."

When Blekher inquired about the status later, Jelassi emailed her that it would be done in July 2022.

But Blekher still received nothing.

Other consumers also reported problems with All American Monuments.

Attorney General Henry urges any consumer who feels they were victimized by All American Monuments, Inc. to file a complaint with the OAG Bureau of Consumer Protection. The bureau can be contacted at 1-800-441-2555, and complaints can be submitted online at www.attorneygeneral.gov.

Action News has contacted Jelassi for comment but we have not heard back.