Philadelphia Citizen's Ultimate Job Interview: Pa. Attorney General Candidates

In this two-hour interview, each candidate spoke about what they believe qualifies them to be Pennsylvania Attorney General.

In this two-hour interview, each candidate spoke about what they believe qualifies them to be Pennsylvania Attorney General, and what changes they would enact if they could.

In this two-hour interview, each candidate spoke about what they believe qualifies them to be Pennsylvania Attorney General, and what changes they would enact if they could.

In this two-hour interview, each candidate spoke about what they believe qualifies them to be Pennsylvania Attorney General, and what changes they would enact if they could.

In this two-hour interview, each candidate spoke about what they believe qualifies them to be Pennsylvania Attorney General, and what changes they would enact if they could.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Action News Anchor Matt O'Donnell, attorney Marcel Pratt and Spotlight Pa.'s Danielle Ohl moderated the Philadelphia Citizen's Ultimate Job Interview with the Democratic candidates for Pennsylvania Attorney General on Monday night.

The Citizen's Larry Platt and Roxanne Patel Shepelavy hosted the event.

The candidates who attended the event are (in alphabetical order):

Keir Bradford-Grey - (D) - former Philadelphia Chief Public Defender

Eugene DePasquale - (D) - former Auditor General

Joe Khan - (D) Bucks County Solicitor

Jared Solomon - (D) Northeast Philly State Representative

Jack Stollsteimer - (D) - Delaware County District Attorney

On the Republican side, York County District Attorney David Sunday has been endorsed by the GOP. He is running against Pa. State Rep. Craig Williams. Neither accepted the invitation to take part in the program.

In this two-hour interview, each candidate spoke about what they believe qualifies them to be Pennsylvania Attorney General, and what changes they would enact if they could.

With passion and integrity, the candidates answered questions from the hosts as well as from the audience during a 15 minute Q &A at the end of the interview.

The candidates had plenty to say about the job and what they would bring to the table in this exciting interview.

Watch the video above to hear more about the candidates' positions on potentially becoming the next Pennsylvania Attorney General.