Gov. Wolf provides update on health after testing positive for COVID-19

While announcing new COVID-19 restrictions in the commonwealth on Thursday, Wold said he first tested positive Tuesday.
"All employees who were at the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency, which is where I hang out when I'm in Harrisburg, are tested every Tuesday and my test came back positive," said Wolf.
The governor says he is in isolation at home and his most recent test was negative.
"My most recent test is negative. So, I think I'm through this and will stay in quarantine until I'm allowed to come out or test out of it, but I'm feeling fine and I appreciate all the well wishes," added Wolf.
Wolf's spouse, Frances Wolf, tested negative for the virus but will continue to quarantine with him at their home in Mount Wolf, near York, the governor's office said Thursday.
Republican lawmakers have staunchly opposed most of Wolf's restrictions since mid-April and have accused him of abusing his powers. Anticipating that Wolf would announce a new round of restrictions, House Majority Leader Kerry Benninghoff, R-Centre County, warned him against it Thursday.
"Do not use your executive order pen to devastate lives and livelihoods," Benninghoff said in a statement.
The virus is taking an increasingly heavy toll on the state, which is now averaging 10,000 new confirmed cases a day and has a record number of COVID-19 patients in the hospital. Pennsylvania reported 248 new deaths Thursday as the statewide toll passed 12,000.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.