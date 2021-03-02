Pa. health officials reviewing COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan for Philadelphia suburbs

YEADON, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Some Delaware County leaders are frustrated over how doses of the COVID-19 vaccine are being divided throughout the state, and argue that the county isn't getting its fair share.An analysis by the Action News Data Team shows some of Philadelphia's suburban counties are being vastly short-changed on vaccines.Delaware County Council Chairman Brian Zidek said their complaints have gone unaddressed until now."We have been complaining to Harrisburg. We have been speaking with our state reps and senators to say that we believe that Delaware County is not getting its fair share of vaccine," Zidek said.Zidek said the county is facing a major problem."A lot of our constituents are afraid. They're afraid for the loved ones, they're afraid for their health," Zidek said.According to the data, Delaware County ranks 46th out of 67 counties in Pennsylvania in the number of vaccines received for every 1,000 residents.Zidek said he has not heard how the state health department plans to fix the issue."I have not, other than what I read in the newspapers, which says they're going to fix the issue but they have not communicated with us in any manner," Zidek said.The Pennsylvania Health Department responded Tuesday to 6abc's request for comment: The Department of Health is working on an in-depth analysis of vaccine distribution in the four collar counties and plans to share details later this week.The Action News data journalism team also discovered that Bucks, Chester and Montgomery Counties are undersupplied compared to their neighbors."We have everything ready in Delaware County, we have sites set up, we have nurses. We are ready to role in Delaware County, just please give us the vaccine," Zidek said.A county medical advisor said she's noticed a recent increase of supply and that they're working to catch up on administering second doses of the Moderna vaccine.