Gov. Wolf plans to waive liquor license fees for Pa. restaurants in 2021

By
PITTSBURGH (WPVI) -- Governor Tom Wolf announced a plan Thursday to waive liquor license fees next year to provide financial relief to Pennsylvania restaurants and bars.

"As we enter the anticipated fall resurgence of COVID-19 cases, the very contagious nature of this virus makes gathering indoors publicly at full capacity dangerous. Still, we know that restaurant and bar owners in Pennsylvania are committed to keeping their employees and customers safe and the vast majority of these businesses have followed safety precautions and invested in new procedures and supplies, but COVID continues to hurt this industry," Gov. Wolf said in a press release.

The Democratic governor said he is working with the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board to waive standard licensing fees through 2021 starting January 1.

"Eliminating liquor license fees is an important step toward helping bars and restaurants retain the capital they need to weather the storm of COVID-19," Wolf said.

Wolf said more than 16,000 Pennsylvania restaurants and bars, clubs, catering clubs and hotels would see $20 million in relief.

The governor made the announcement during a press conference with state Representatives Dan Deasy (D-Allegheny), Ed Gainey (D-Allegheny) and Jake Wheatley (D-Allegheny), and Senator Wayne Fontana (D-Allegheny) at LeMont Restaurant in Pittsburgh.

