Chester County man accused of stealing nearly $1 million from condo associations

EAST GOSHEN TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Authorities in Chester County, Pennsylvania say a man stole nearly a million dollars from two condo associations over a nearly two-year period.

William Huyler III is accused of using his position as principal of East Hill Property Management to steal from the Kings Mill at Kings Grant Association in Marlton, New Jersey, as well as the Goshen Valley III Condo Association in East Goshen, Chester County.



Prosecutors say he used some of the money to buy a nearly $870,000 home.

"This defendant betrayed the trust of these victims for his own financial benefit. This is another reminder for businesses to be vigilant and make sure the necessary financial safe guards are in place," said First Assistant District Attorney Michael Noone.

Huyler's thefts are alleged to have occurred from January 30, 2017 through November 29, 2018.



"This defendant used his job and access to treat these condo associations as his own bank account. The defendant's greed and self-dealing were more important to him than his responsibility to those he stole from," said Noone.

The 40-year-old is now facing a slew of charges, including theft and forgery.
