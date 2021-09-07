face mask

Pennsylvania's mask mandate for K-12 schools and day cares goes into effect Tuesday

Gov. Tom Wolf made the announcement last week, reversing course amid a statewide COVID-19 resurgence.
HARRISBURG, Pennsylvania -- Masks are now required in all Pennsylvania public and private schools, as well as child care facilities.

Gov. Tom Wolf made the announcement last week, reversing course amid a statewide COVID-19 resurgence that is filling hospital beds just as students return to class.

The mandate requires students, teachers and staff to wear masks when inside, regardless of vaccination status.
The order will not apply to student athletes while they're playing, nor to outdoor activities.

"We are drowning in people who are dying with this illness, and I have yet to admit a single person because of a vaccine-related incident."



"Wearing a mask in school is necessary to keep our children in the classroom and to keep COVID out of that classroom," Wolf said at a news conference.


The Pennsylvania School Boards Association said that the decision on masking should have been left to local school officials, but that it would nevertheless remind school districts "of their legal obligation related to the directive."

"Our members remain committed to the health and safety of their students and staff, and while they have welcomed the expertise and guidance of state and federal agencies, they are in the best position to evaluate and promptly respond to the ever-evolving conditions in their own communities," said Nathan Mains, the group's chief executive officer.

Officials in Montgomery County are recommending the public begin masking up in certain situations outdoors amid a rise in COVID-19 cases.



The Democratic governor took action after the Republican leaders of the House and Senate rejected his request to pass legislation requiring masks in classrooms. GOP lawmakers acknowledged that coronavirus cases are again surging across the state but insisted that local leaders were best positioned to respond to the pandemic.


Less than a month ago, Wolf himself had ruled out a statewide mask mandate for schools after requiring them last year. But the highly contagious delta variant of the coronavirus has changed the administration's calculus about what is needed to keep students in class.

Pennsylvania's two statewide teachers unions had urged K-12 schools to require masks in school buildings, citing delta's threat. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends masks in schools for students, staff and teachers.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
