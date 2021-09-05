covid-19

Montgomery County recommends masking outdoors amid rise in cases, regardless of vaccination status

Health experts say the county has been in the "high" level of COVID-19 community transmission for more than two weeks.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Beginning Monday, the Montgomery County Commissioners recommend the public begin masking up in certain situations while outdoors, regardless of vaccination status.

The CDC recommends wearing a mask in crowded outdoor settings and for activities with close contact with others who are not fully vaccinated in areas with high numbers of COVID-19 cases.

The county says you should begin wearing a mask Monday if you are not able to stay at least six-feet apart from people who do not live in your household while outdoors.

This recommendation does not apply to those actively participating in sports practice, activity or events, whether indoors or outdoors. However, it is recommended when not actively participating, including while on the bench, in locker rooms and riding in team transportation.
