'Long overdue': A taste of snow arrives to some in Pa. after unseasonably warm winter

While the end of February snow is a welcome sight to many, not everyone is excited to see old man winter return.

"Up here, we get a lot of it, usually. We are pretty excited for this storm," said Jennifer Wood of Bethlehem.

BETHLEHEM, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- What a difference a few days can make.

Snow quickly blanketed the Lehigh Valley Monday night, making for some slick conditions.

It's the winter weather some have been waiting for all season.

"This is long overdue," said Curtis Wetzel of Bethlehem. "But this is just a tease. This a tease. Hopefully, we get something good."

It took no time for back roads to fill up with snow in Hellertown.

The white coating was just enough to give a taste of winter we've been without this season.

For much of the area, it has been unseasonably warm without any measurable snowfall.

"This is crazy, 60-degree weather how many weeks in a row, now we get stuck with this?" said Josh Starner. "I don't work tomorrow, so let it snow."

PennDOT says crews began treating the roads early.

They are working throughout the region pre-treating the state roads with liquid salt brine.

Trucks and operators are also working 12-hour shifts.

"The roads are actually not great. I slid a couple times," said Jackie Boyko of Slatington, Pa. "I'm ready for spring. We didn't have any winter weather, let's just keep it that way."