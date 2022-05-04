Pa. state police trooper arrested after steroids intercepted in mail, officials say

Trooper Joseph Czachorowski, who is assigned to Troop K in Philadelphia, has been suspended without pay pending an investigation.
According to authorities, a U.S. postal inspector intercepted a package that was addressed to Czachorowsk.
The package allegedly contained 30 Oxymetholone pills and two vials of Trenbolone acetate, both steroids, and Schedule III controlled substances.
A search warrant executed Czachorowsk's residence turned up additional controlled substances, investigators said.
Czachorowski is charged with misdemeanor counts of possessing a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia, a small amount of marijuana, and instruments of crime.
He was arraigned and released on $7,500 unsecured bail. A preliminary hearing has been set for May 17, 2022.