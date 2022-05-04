pennsylvania state police

Pa. state police trooper arrested after steroids intercepted in mail, officials say

Joseph Czachorowski, who is assigned to Troop K in Philadelphia, has been suspended without pay pending an investigation.
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A Pennsylvania state police trooper is facing charges related to the possession of illegal controlled substances, officials announced on Wednesday.

According to authorities, a U.S. postal inspector intercepted a package that was addressed to Czachorowsk.

The package allegedly contained 30 Oxymetholone pills and two vials of Trenbolone acetate, both steroids, and Schedule III controlled substances.



A search warrant executed Czachorowsk's residence turned up additional controlled substances, investigators said.

Czachorowski is charged with misdemeanor counts of possessing a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia, a small amount of marijuana, and instruments of crime.

He was arraigned and released on $7,500 unsecured bail. A preliminary hearing has been set for May 17, 2022.

