Pa. state police trooper arrested after steroids intercepted in mail, officials say

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A Pennsylvania state police trooper is facing charges related to the possession of illegal controlled substances, officials announced on Wednesday.Trooper Joseph Czachorowski, who is assigned to Troop K in Philadelphia, has been suspended without pay pending an investigation.According to authorities, a U.S. postal inspector intercepted a package that was addressed to Czachorowsk.The package allegedly contained 30 Oxymetholone pills and two vials of Trenbolone acetate, both steroids, and Schedule III controlled substances.A search warrant executed Czachorowsk's residence turned up additional controlled substances, investigators said.Czachorowski is charged with misdemeanor counts of possessing a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia, a small amount of marijuana, and instruments of crime.He was arraigned and released on $7,500 unsecured bail. A preliminary hearing has been set for May 17, 2022.