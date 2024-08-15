Suspect in custody after police chase ends with crash in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A driver attempting to elude state police was taken into custody after crashing into several parked cars in Philadelphia on Wednesday.

It happened at approximately 12:30 p.m. at Ryan Avenue and Leon Street in the city's Mayfair neighborhood.

Pennsylvania State Police say the driver took off as troopers attempted a traffic stop.

Three cars were struck during the incident, investigators say.

After the collision, troopers were able to take the suspect into custody.

There is no word yet on what prompted the initial traffic stop or the suspect's identity.

No injuries were reported at the scene.