Thousands without power across Philadelphia region after gusty storm

Small tree down on N. Spring Mill Road and Dogwood Road in Gladwyne. Lower Merion officer tells me that’s it - no other trees down @6abc pic.twitter.com/5n3TB4LXNZ — Jaclyn Lee (@JaclynLeeTV) November 16, 2020

PENNSAUKEN: partial warehouse collapse in an industrial park. PD, Fire and EMS on scene, no injuries. Call came in around 9pm. Located at 1705 Suckle Highway. @6abc pic.twitter.com/tf44kyBVQB — Jaclyn Lee (@JaclynLeeTV) November 16, 2020

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Thousands of people are without power on Sunday night after a strong line of heavy downpours and gusty winds hit the Philadelphia region.In Lower Merion Township, Pennsylvania, strong winds toppled a tree onto a fence on Spring Mill Road near Woodmont Road. It appears that the tree landed in the road, blocking traffic, but luckily no one was injured.In South Jersey, two rowhomes in Camden, New Jersey partially collapsed during the stormy weather.Authorities say the front of the homes, which are abandoned, came crashing down at about 8:30 p.m. on the 400 block of Stevens Street.There's no word if our weather contributed to the collapse, but it happened as the rain and windy conditions moved through the area.In Pennsauken Township, a warehouse on the 1700 block of Suckle Highway partially collapsed.There have been no reports of any injuries from weather-related incidents on Sunday night.