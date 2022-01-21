product recalls

Mushie pacifier recall: FRIGG silicone products recalled due to choking hazard

By CNN
EMBED <>More Videos

FRIGG silicone pacifier recalled due to choking hazard

HOUSTON -- Over 300,000 baby pacifiers are being recalled.

The notice on the U.S. Consumer Safety Commission website said the FRIGG silicone pacifiers may be a choking hazard, CNN reported.

Mushie & Co announced the recall after over 200 reports of the base of the silicone nipple detaching from the plastic.

The Classic and Daisy designs were sold in sizes 0 through 6 months and 6 through 18 months.

RELATED: Nearly 40K bunk beds with risk of entrapment, strangulation recalled after toddler's death

The pacifiers also come in 40 different colors.

They're sold at popular stores like T.J.Maxx, SpearmintLOVE, Lil Tulips, Olivia Jade Company, Amazon and their website, mushie.com.

The recall said no one has been injured.

Anyone who bought one is being told to stop using it and throw it away.

Consumers can also get a refund or credit by taking a photo of the separated nipple and base.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
texasproduct recallsbabyrecallu.s. & worldchokingconsumer product safety commission
PRODUCT RECALLS
CPSC issues warning on infant loungers
Dole, Fresh Express packaged salads recalled over listeria outbreak
Nearly 40K bunk beds recalled after 2-year-old's death
FDA investigating salad listeria outbreak; multiple sick, 1 killed
TOP STORIES
Exclusive video: Officers come under fire during NE Philly pursuit
Meat Loaf, 'Bat Out of Hell' rock superstar, dies at 74
Shooting victim runs to South Philly home after crashing into cars
Sharon Hill Council votes to fire officers charged in fatal shooting
Man turns art into profession after football career abruptly ends
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant gets her Audi after bonus round pause
South Jersey house fire leaves woman dead
Show More
Missing mother last seen the day her roommate was murdered
Company that opened Philly pop-up COVID testing site facing lawsuit
AccuWeather: Frigid Friday
American Red Cross declares national blood crisis | How to help
'We Don't Talk About Bruno' climbing up the Billboard charts
More TOP STORIES News