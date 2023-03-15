Bensalem man accused of touching 9-year-old girl after entering her home

According to police, the 9-year-old victim was sleeping when she woke up to a man in her room wearing underwear.

BENSALEM TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A Bensalem Township, Pennsylvania man is facing charges after police say he entered his neighbor's home and assaulted a young girl.

It happened on March 12 just before 1 a.m.

The victim told police she was touched inappropriately and believed the man wanted to have sex with her.

According to court documents obtained by Action News, the girl was able to get her father who found the suspect, identified as 32-year-old Paddy Purcell, in the girl's bed wrapped in a blanket.

When Purcell was confronted, he fled out the front door, said police.

Purcell, who police say lives nearby, was later arrested.

Investigators believe he entered the home through an unlocked door. He also left his jacket and keys with his name on them inside the home.

Purcell is being charged with Indecent Assault of Person Less than 13 Years of Age, Burglary and Criminal Trespassing.

The girl's father told police that he did not know the suspect.