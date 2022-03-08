Annual event at City Hall celebrates 75 years of PAL

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- PAL Day is designed to highlight the Police Athletic League's impact through mentoring and volunteering.To celebrate 75 years, festivities kicked off Tuesday with a virtual PAL Day at City Hall.Mayor Jim Kenney helped kick off the festivities that allowed 16 exceptional young boys and girls to team up one-on-one with a city official for a virtual experience. Through the program they learn about the responsibilities of city government.Among them was 17-year-old Chloe Kirkland. She was chosen to be PAL's Mayor of the Day and got to shadow Kenney.The Tri-state Toyota Dealers Association also presented a $10,000 check to the organization.Bernie Prazenica, president and general manager of 6abc, was in attendance. He's proud to have served on PAL's board for more than a decade.