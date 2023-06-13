UPenn is bringing cultural representation through traditional dance!

University of Pennsylvania's Pan-Asian Dance Troupe is bringing students together to bond over their heritage through their shared hobby of dance.

PHILADELPHIA -- The University of Pennsylvania Pan-Asian Dance Troupe provides a place for expression in college youth through a shared hobby of dance!

Blending modern styles with traditional movements, students choreograph appreciation for their culture!

"To us, it represents our roots. And it represents the strength of our community as a whole" said Artistic Director, Bonnie Chen.

Dances incorporate props such as flutes, fans and water sleeves as well as costumes to fully capture the essence of the culture.

Rehearsals lead up to an annual show in February, along with various events in between, and a new troupe is ushered in each fall.