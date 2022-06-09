FYI Philly

Papa's Cupcakes is a dream job for father, husband and son baking trio

By Timothy Walton
EMBED <>More Videos

Papa's Cupcakes in Perkasie a dream job for father, husband and son

PERKASIE, Pa. (WPVI) -- John Ferrraro spent more than 25 years as a pharmacist.

About 17 years ago, he and his then partner, now-husband, Bryan Berchok adopted a child.

That got Ferrraro in the kitchen baking cupcakes for school events and birthday parties as Shawn grew up.

John's hobby grew into a big business. Now, John, Bryan and their son, a high school junior, operate Papa's Cupcakes in Perkasie.

They serve more than 50 varieties of cupcake flavors, each handmade in the couple's home kitchen from scratch and sold at the Perkasie store.

Every cupcake is filled with flavors ranging from salted caramel to chocolate chip cookie dough and strawberry rhubarb.

Berchok uses the cores to create Daddy's Cakepops, which they also sell at the store.

The names of the shop and the pops come from Shawn, who always called John, Papa, and Bryan, Daddy.


Papa's Cupcakes | Facebook | Instagram
101 North 5th Street, Perkasie, PA 18944
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinklgbtq+ pridelgbtq pridefyi bakerypride monthfyi phillycupcakes
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FYI PHILLY
Gay Bingo raises funds for Philadelphians living with HIV
Backward Flag Brewing is an ode to those who have served
VINTAGE pouring up a rainbow of wines for Pride
William Way's 'going home' ceremony remembers lives lost to HIV/AIDS
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather: Flash Flood Warning in effect
South Street shooting: Photos released of another person of interest
Councilmember's bill looks to alter Philly youth curfew
Coldplay sings Eagles Fight Song in 1st concert at Linc since pandemic
Few laughs, tough questions as Biden chats with Kimmel
Queen Village residents demand change after mass shooting
Del. mom pushes for mental health resources following son's death
Show More
House passes gun control bill after Buffalo, Uvalde attacks
Jan. 6 insurrection hearings: How to watch and what to know
PAL Centers extend hours amid gun violence in Philadelphia
Boy with Down syndrome surprised with mini UPS truck
Nola sharp, Phils hit 4 HRs, rout Brewers for 6th win in row
More TOP STORIES News