ASBURY PARK, New Jersey (WPVI) -- If you are looking for something a little spooky to do this weekend, this One Tank Trip might be just the thing.

Asbury Park, New Jersey's paranormal museum features more than 150 reportedly haunted relics.

Action News photojournalist Dan Sheridan takes us to the otherworldly spot, nestled among the shops on Cookman Avenue.