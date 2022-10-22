Police say a man shot, killed his co-worker during a fight in Shop Rite parking lot

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A fight between two co-workers turns deadly in the city's Oxford Circle section.
Philadelphia police say the men were street sweeping the Shop Rite parking lot on the 6300 block of Oxford Avenue around 3 a.m. Saturday.
Investigators say this started when the men began yelling at each other from their trucks.
A short time later, the two would leave their trucks and continued arguing with each other.
That's when, according to police, one of the men pulled out a gun, shooting the other in the chest.
The victim died on scene.
Police say the suspect remained on scene and is in custody.