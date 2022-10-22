Police say a man shot, killed his co-worker during a fight in Shop Rite parking lot

The fight started while both men were street sweeping the parking lot.

Philadelphia police say the men were street sweeping the Shop Rite parking lot on the 6300 block of Oxford Avenue around 3 a.m. Saturday.

Investigators say this started when the men began yelling at each other from their trucks.

A short time later, the two would leave their trucks and continued arguing with each other.

That's when, according to police, one of the men pulled out a gun, shooting the other in the chest.

The victim died on scene.

Police say the suspect remained on scene and is in custody.