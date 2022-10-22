WATCH VIDEOS

Police say a man shot, killed his co-worker during a fight in Shop Rite parking lot

The fight started while both men were street sweeping the parking lot.

Saturday, October 22, 2022 1:31PM
Philadelphia police investigate a deadly shooting after a fight breaks out between co-workers early Saturday morning.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A fight between two co-workers turns deadly in the city's Oxford Circle section.

Philadelphia police say the men were street sweeping the Shop Rite parking lot on the 6300 block of Oxford Avenue around 3 a.m. Saturday.

Investigators say this started when the men began yelling at each other from their trucks.

A short time later, the two would leave their trucks and continued arguing with each other.

That's when, according to police, one of the men pulled out a gun, shooting the other in the chest.

The victim died on scene.

Police say the suspect remained on scene and is in custody.

