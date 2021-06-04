Old City building partially collapses, car crushed by rubble

collapse

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia Fire Department responded to a partial building collapse in Old City.

It happened around 12:30 a.m. Friday on the 200 block of Market Street.

A top portion of an apartment building came down onto the sidewalk.

The Action Cam found a car crushed by the falling debris. The bumper was hanging off and the side window was smashed. A brick could be seen on the trunk.



A pile of rubble remained in front of a bridal shop on the block.

There were heavy rains last night, but it has not yet been determined what caused the collapse.

No injuries have been reported.
