Old City building partially collapses, car crushed by rubble

It happened around 12:30 a.m. Friday on the 200 block of Market Street.
A top portion of an apartment building came down onto the sidewalk.
The Action Cam found a car crushed by the falling debris. The bumper was hanging off and the side window was smashed. A brick could be seen on the trunk.
This part of the sidewalk near 3rd and Market closed off after partial building collapse. Thankfully no one was below when it happened around 12:30am. pic.twitter.com/D372mP6ewl— Katherine Scott (@KScott6abc) June 4, 2021
A pile of rubble remained in front of a bridal shop on the block.
There were heavy rains last night, but it has not yet been determined what caused the collapse.
No injuries have been reported.