Heading to a holiday party? Here are some gift ideas for the gracious hostess

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- We find ourselves getting invited to a lot of parties this time of year: dinners, cookie swaps, and holiday get-togethers, and we never like to show up empty-handed.

Need ideas for what to bring the host or hostess with the most-ess?

"You do not have to spend a lot of money for the right gift," Cashman says. "You just have to put a little thought into it."

Start by thinking about the person doing the entertaining and what they might like as a little "thank you."

Cashman says food is an easy place to start.

'Just a really great addition to the meal, like a dessert, or just bringing something for breakfast the next morning like a coffee cake or zucchini bread. I have a friend who always brings me a quart of chicken salad and a coffee cake for breakfast and lunch the next day. When you don't want to cook and you're tired and you're cleaning up, it's the perfect gift," she says.

She also found a local company called All Aboard Candy Company that makes special candy boards.

"Two local, young women started this business," Cashman says. "They're like candy charcuterie."

She says every hostess also always need some good guest towels and cocktail napkins: easy and useful!

The holidays are exhausting, so if you want to splurge, you can also consider "thank yous" to pamper the host.

"Maybe treat them to dinner," Cashman says. "I love a good restaurant gift card."

Also, consider a spa gift certificate.

"Who doesn't love that?" she says. "They can go get their hair blown out for New Year's Eve or something like that."

Other quick picks: something cozy and fun, like warm hat or fuzzy slippers, a cookbook for the avid home chef, or a holiday candle. Also consider everyday items that we all use.

"Hand cream and hand soap are also simple, inexpensive and useful," she adds.

Again, you don't have to spend a lot of money. The ideas is to find a little something to thank you the host for all of their hard work.