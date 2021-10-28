NJ man followed home from Parx Casino, murdered during attempted robbery: Police

Police saidSree Ranga Aravapalli, 53, was shot multiple times inside his home on Briardale Court in Plainsboro, Middlesex County during an alleged attempted robbery.
It happened around 3:38 a.m. Tuesday.
Police said Jekai Reid-John, 27, of Norristown, Pennsylvania followed Aravapalli home from Parx Casino in Bensalem Township.
Reid-John was arrested and charged Wednesday with one count of first-degree murder.
The victim was a husband and father to a daughter and son.
"I want to offer my sincerest condolences to the Aravapalli family for their tragic loss. This is an unexpected and alarming event for their family, friends, and our entire community," said Plainsboro Police Chief Frederick Tavener in a statement.
Neighbors in the community are left in disbelief and heartbroken.
"No one wins in something like this. How can the person that did this think they could get away with it? Why would they kill him?" said Abhikanit Kar, of Plainsboro. "You never expect this. We were shocked when we came to know what happened."
Many living near Parx Casino are also shocked and alarmed to hear the news.
"Unfortunately it is the world we live in now, but that is very shocking. Why did they have to kill him? Wow," said Marianne Ball of Bensalem
The CEO of Parx Casino released the following statement Thursday:
"We are deeply saddened by the report that earlier this week a customer of Parx Casino was the victim of a homicide at his home after returning from a visit to the casino. We have learned that law enforcement officials have arrested a suspect who followed the victim home from the casino that night. Parx Casino has been cooperating fully with local and state law enforcement agencies in both Pennsylvania and New Jersey and will continue to do so. Our sincere condolences go out to the family and friends of the victim at this incredibly difficult time."