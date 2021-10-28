fatal shooting

NJ man followed home from Parx Casino, murdered during attempted robbery: Police

Police say Sree Ranga Aravapalli was followed home from Parx Casino.
EMBED <>More Videos

Man followed home from casino, murdered during attempted robbery

PLAINSBORO, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A New Jersey man was allegedly followed home from a Bucks County, Pennsylvania casino and fatally shot in his house while his family was inside.

Police saidSree Ranga Aravapalli, 53, was shot multiple times inside his home on Briardale Court in Plainsboro, Middlesex County during an alleged attempted robbery.

It happened around 3:38 a.m. Tuesday.

Police said Jekai Reid-John, 27, of Norristown, Pennsylvania followed Aravapalli home from Parx Casino in Bensalem Township.

Reid-John was arrested and charged Wednesday with one count of first-degree murder.

The victim was a husband and father to a daughter and son.

"I want to offer my sincerest condolences to the Aravapalli family for their tragic loss. This is an unexpected and alarming event for their family, friends, and our entire community," said Plainsboro Police Chief Frederick Tavener in a statement.

Neighbors in the community are left in disbelief and heartbroken.

"No one wins in something like this. How can the person that did this think they could get away with it? Why would they kill him?" said Abhikanit Kar, of Plainsboro. "You never expect this. We were shocked when we came to know what happened."

Many living near Parx Casino are also shocked and alarmed to hear the news.

"Unfortunately it is the world we live in now, but that is very shocking. Why did they have to kill him? Wow," said Marianne Ball of Bensalem

The CEO of Parx Casino released the following statement Thursday:

"We are deeply saddened by the report that earlier this week a customer of Parx Casino was the victim of a homicide at his home after returning from a visit to the casino. We have learned that law enforcement officials have arrested a suspect who followed the victim home from the casino that night. Parx Casino has been cooperating fully with local and state law enforcement agencies in both Pennsylvania and New Jersey and will continue to do so. Our sincere condolences go out to the family and friends of the victim at this incredibly difficult time."

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphianorristown boroughnew jerseybucks countymurderdeadly shootingcasinofatal shootingattempted robbery
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FATAL SHOOTING
Commissioner addresses growing violence after another Philly homicide
Kyle Rittenhouse tells Fox he's 'not a racist person'
Kyle Rittenhouse found not guilty in Kenosha shootings
4 found dead during hunt for ex-cop accused of kidnapping kids in Pa.
TOP STORIES
Stores kick off Black Friday but pandemic woes linger
Black Friday 2021 deals shopping guide
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
AccuWeather: Turning Windy And Colder
Police ID 55-year-old woman killed in South Philly shooting
Watch the full 2021 6abc/Dunkin' Thanksgiving Day Parade!
Local deals you can't miss this Black Friday
Show More
Top 6: Where to eat while shopping at Cherry Hill Mall
Deodorant recalled due to cancer-causing chemical
Mother reunited with family after 7.5 months in hospital
Teen shot while inside car in South Philly: Police
Black Friday: Mall hours for Thanksgiving weekend in Philly region
More TOP STORIES News