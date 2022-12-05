Takeoff's alleged murderer had planned vacation to Mexico, was not trying to escape, attorney says

A judge set a $2 million bond for Patrick Xavier Clark, who was captured on video shooting in Takeoff's direction. His attorney argued these items in Monday's court appearance.

HOUSTON, Texas -- A man accused of murdering Migos rapper Takeoff more than a month ago in downtown Houston made his second court appearance Monday morning.

Houston police detectives announced the arrest of 33-year-old Patrick Xavier Clark on Friday, claiming that the suspect had plans to flee the country. Clark is still in custody after another judge set his bond at $2 million.

Those details were revealed in Clark's first appearance in probable cause court on Friday night. Clark allegedly obtained a passport and also bought tickets to Mexico, just two days before he was arrested.

Friday's court appearance was fairly quick. Clark is being represented by two attorneys.

The first item discussed on Monday was to remove certain names from Clark's bond conditions as people he is not allowed to contact if he posts bond. ABC13 confirmed the current conditions name J. Prince Jr. and any members of his family or household.

We reached out to the family's attorney, Kent Schaffer, who tells ABC13, "There was no reason to put Mr. Prince's family's name in the bond conditions. The state agreed and it will be removed."

ABC13 confirmed the night that Takeoff was shot, a party for Prince Jr. was happening at the 810 Billiard and Bowling alley.

The second item discussed was Clark's $2 million bond. His attorneys requested a bond reduction hearing.

Clark's defense attorneys spoke after the hearing, and we asked specifically about the allegations coming from Houston police that the suspect had obtained a passport and tickets to Mexico shortly before being arrested.

"That was something that was already pre-planned, and it was counseled before he was arrested. So, I think that's important. He wasn't trying to go anywhere," Letitia Quinones, Clark's attorney, said.

The bond reduction hearing will likely happen sometime on Wednesday.

At about 2:30 a.m. on Nov. 1, police received a call about a shooting at 1210 San Jacinto Street in downtown Houston.

On the scene, police officers found a man shot and killed on the third floor, just outside the front door of the alley. The man was identified as Kirshnick Khari Ball, better known as Takeoff, police said.

Detectives said the deadly shooting stemmed from an argument over a dice game. Takeoff was apparently not involved in the disagreement and was an innocent bystander.

"The defendant was captured on video shooting in the direction of the complainant with a gun in one hand, wine bottle in another hand. Video also shows the defendant leave the bottle at the scene," said a detective. "Prints from wine bottle, phone records, and a vehicle helped in ID'ing the defendant as the shooter in this murder case."

Meanwhile, a 22-year-old man is facing weapons charges stemming from the night of Takeoff's death. Cameron Joshua appeared in court last week, and it was revealed during the appearance that surveillance video and an anonymous witness who told police that Joshua had a firearm led police to tie the man to the Takeoff shooting scene.

