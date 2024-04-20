Former Cherry Hill rabbi convicted in wife's murder dies in prison

Carol Neulander was bludgeoned to death with a lead pipe inside the couple's home in 1994.

TRENTON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Fred Neulander, a former Cherry Hill rabbi who was convicted in the murder-for-hire of his wife, has died in prison at the age of 82.

In a case that riveted the region, Neulander promised to pay two hitmen to kill his wife so he could pursue a relationship with a local radio personality.

Rabbi Fred Neulander is escorted into a courtroom Monday, March 19, 2001, in Camden, N.J., for a hearing. (AP Photo/ Sarah J. Glover, POOL)

Fred Neulander has been behind bars since 2002 after being convicted of murder.

His first trial ended in a hung jury.

In a statement, corrections officials tell Action News that Neulander died on Wednesday night after becoming unresponsive.

He had been housed in the infirmary unit at New Jersey State Prison in Trenton at the time.