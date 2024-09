PECO employees team up with local food farm for National Volunteer Month

Employees teamed up Thursday with Neighborhood Food Farm in West Philadelphia to plant seeds, lay tarp, and level the ground for new gardens.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- PECO is celebrating National Volunteer Month.

The farm is part of a network of green spaces that help educate residents on creating a sustainable community.

This month, PECO employees are taking part in more than 55 service projects.