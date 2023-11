Man struck, critically injured in pedestrian crash on I-476 in Delaware County

There is no word yet on what may have caused this collision.

MARPLE TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A man was struck by a car and critically injured in Delaware County on Tuesday.

It happened just after 2 p.m. near the Interstate 476 northbound ramp that leads onto West Chester Pike in Marple Township, Pennsylvania.

Police and fire crews were dispatched to the scene. Upon arrival, officials found that a pedestrian had been struck.

He is currently listed in critical condition.

There is no word yet on what may have caused this collision.