70-year-old man hit, killed while trying to cross street in Southwest Philadelphia

6abc Digital Staff Image
By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Wednesday, August 9, 2023 4:31PM
Man hit, killed while trying to cross street in Southwest Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A 70-year-old man died after he was hit by an SUV on Wednesday morning in Southwest Philadelphia.

The crash happened at the intersection of 61st Street and Passyunk Avenue just before 5:30 a.m.

Investigators said a black Chevrolet SUV was going westbound on Passyunk when it hit 70-year-old Louis Snipe as he was trying to cross the street.

Snipe was taken to an area hospital where he later died.

The driver remained at the scene of the crash, police said.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

