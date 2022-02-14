Pedestrian hit by vehicle in Mount Laurel, New Jersey

MOUNT LAUREL, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A pedestrian was rushed to the hospital Sunday night after being hit by a vehicle on Route 73 in Mount Laurel, New Jersey.According to police, the crash happened in the southbound lanes, near the ramp for I-295, around 10:30 p.m.Police stopped a pickup not far away from the crash, but there was no word yet on if the driver of the truck was charged.There was no immediate word on the victim's identity or condition.