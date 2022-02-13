Rite Aid, FBI offer combined reward of $15,000 to catch serial robber in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A reward has increased in the search for a serial robber that's been targeting Rite Aid stores.Authorities say he has hit nearly a dozen locations at gunpoint, mostly in North Philadelphia."This individual has a distinguished hoodie that he's been wearing to multiple robberies that he's done," said Santo Montecalvo of the Citizens Crime Commission. "He wears New Balance sneaker shoes with a white logo on it."Still, images show the suspect frequently wearing a black knit hat with a white label on the front.He has been observed wearing a "Stay Smiley" hoodie, which has a unique smiley face logo on it.In addition, the suspect has been seen dressed in a Paradox hoodie, which is an expensive brand produced and sold locally.Police say he flees the scenes in a four-door silver or gray sedan.The first robbery occurred on November 23.Another robbery took place on Christmas Eve, and two other robberies on New Year's Day."We are asking the general public out there, look at his picture, look at his clothing. If you know who this individual is, contact the Citizens Crime Commission at 215-546-TIPS," Montecalvo said.Rite Aid is offering a $10,000 reward, and the FBI is offering a $5,000 reward for the arrest and conviction of the person responsible.That's a total of $15,000. All you have to do is call the Citizens Crime Commission at 215-546-TIPS.All calls will remain anonymous.