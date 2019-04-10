Pediatricians call for recall of Fisher-Price Rock 'N Play Sleeper

By and Heather Grubola
We have an update on the Fisher Price Rock 'n Play, which has now been associated with more than 30 deaths of babies. Federal safety officials issued an alert about the popular infant product last week.

On Monday Consumer Reports urged the government to recall the Fisher-Price Rock 'n Play sleeper. And now another major group is calling for the same action saying further tragedies must be prevented.

Parents like Laura McHugh, of Allentown, have some tough decisions to make. The Consumer Product Safety Commission says the Fisher-Price Rock 'n Play should not be used for babies over 3-months-old or for babies who can roll over.

EMBED More News Videos

Infant deaths prompt warning about Fisher-Price Rock 'n Play. Jeff Chirico reports during Action News at 11 p.m. on April 5, 2019.



But Consumer Reports and now the American Academy of Pediatrics are calling for the product to be recalled altogether.

"The fact that the American Academy of Pediatrics has come out and stated that this product is unsafe should be a signal to the Consumer Product Safety Commission and Fisher Price that pediatricians do not recommend this product and they recommend that this be recalled immediately," said Rachel Rabkin Peachman of Consumer Reports.

Consumer Reports and the AAP are also urging all families to stop using the product immediately and for retailers to remove it from their store shelves even before a formal recall.

CR said its own investigation found deaths of babies younger than three months and it believes the danger goes beyond the risk of rollovers.

Consumer Reports: More than 30 deaths associated with sleeper
Consumer Reports says last week's government warning about a popular Fisher-Price baby sleeper doesn't go far enough.


The AAP's safe sleep guidelines state babies should not be put to bed at an incline because it can increase the risk of suffocation.

Just Between Friends, the huge consignment franchise, is getting ready for its final spring event this week and its organizer, Tracy Panase, isn't taking any chances on safety.

"We pulled them based on the recommendations of the American Academy of Pediatrics as well as Consumer Reports and we just believe that as a group of moms who are here supporting other families that it was the right decision to make," she said.

Meantime, for families who plan to continue to use the product, the Consumer Product Safety Commission recommends that you:

  • Do NOT use it for babies over the age of three months.
  • Do NOT use it for babies who appear capable of rolling over
  • Do make sure you use the three point safety restraint.

Fisher Price has said it does not believe any deaths have been caused by the product. The CPSC said it is continuing to evaluate the product.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
child deathconsumer reportsrecallconsumerconsumer concerns
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Italian police: 2 Americans, 19, confess to fatally stabbing policeman
Rats take over Philadelphia neighborhood
Babies found dead in NYC car; Father tells police he forgot
Doorbell cam shows masked robbers forcing man to unlock his front door at gunpoint
Home invaders injure elderly woman in Pennsauken, NJ
2 dead, 8 athletes hurt in S Korea balcony collapse
Motorcyclist killed in crash on Roosevelt Boulevard, driver sought
Show More
Little Eagles fan shares emotional moment with Carson Wentz
NJ stores pull controversial black dolls designed for abuse
AccuWeather: Lots Of Sun, Very Warm
2 men shot outside Mantua bar
Man allegedly shoots shotgun at car, hitting 3-year-old
More TOP STORIES News