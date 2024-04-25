Penn Relays return for 128th year, welcoming athletes of all ages

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Penn Relays is the oldest and largest track and field competition in the nation.

This year marks the 128th competition in Philadelphia, a tradition that dates back to 1895.

"It's so exciting the energy is great here everyone's cheering," said runner Olivia Daniella from Central Bucks South High School.

High school, college, professional, masters and even middle school runners gather to show their speed and endurance.

"We got out fast, we did what we were supposed to do and we do what we have been practicing," said Serenity Burgess of Coatesville High School

The three day event runs through Saturday in the Iconic Franklin field where more than 100,000 are expected in total attendance.

"It's a tradition It had been you by on for 128 years not it's fantastic,"says Delana Wardlaw.

Although the race has been around since the 1800's, this duo is breaking a special record; Shannon and Nelson Polun are the first ever Grandfather/Granddaughter duo to race on the same day at the Penn Relays.

"It the only reason I got here is to race with her in this event," said Nelson Polun.

Four graduates of Friends Central class of 1973 are participating at 69-years-old.

Marcus Guynn, Ron Harris, Ross Donolow, Vincent Carbone are all together again out on the track to compete.

"Intense, exciting and so satisfying I can't begin to tell you," said Ron Harris.

For more information on scheduled events, visit the Penn Relays website.