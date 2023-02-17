Family shares inspirational story of cancer survival and support thanks to Penn State's THON

Penn State's THON kicks off Friday night and students are getting ready to dance for 46 hours straight.

With cancer in the rear-view mirror, the Pulaski family are sharing their story to shine a light on THON and the thousands of college-aged volunteers who are truly making a differe

PHILADELPHIA -- Penn State's THON kicks off Friday night and students are getting ready to dance for 46 hours straight.

It's all to raise money for Four Diamonds, which directly helps young patients fighting childhood cancer. The organization covers the cost of treatment, helps with innovative care, and invests in research.

One family is sharing their inspirational story of cancer survival, all thanks to THON.

Ten-year-old Devin Pulaski is a vibrant fourth grader living in Palmyra, Pennsylvania. She's excelling in the classroom and keeping busy after school. You'd never know that in September 2017, a lump on her abdomen turned out to be cancer.

"Unfortunately with the ultrasound, we found a large mass on her right kidney and from then on, our life was turned on its head," said Devin's father, Nick Pulaski.

SEE ALSO: Dancers to hit the floor Friday night for Penn State's THON fundraiser

Devin was four years old when she was diagnosed with a stage four Wilm's tumor. Nick says his family is blessed to have been supported by Four Diamonds.

"All of your medical bills are paid for and the weight of the world is lifted off your shoulders at that point," he said.

At Penn State Health Children's Hospital, Devin underwent nine months of chemotherapy and radiation and had one of her kidneys removed. Through it all, she never lost her spirited personality - even on the darkest of days.

"Amazingly, she handled it - I don't know how to say this - but beautifully. She's just one of those kids that even through all of the adversity, she would have a smile on her face," said Nick. "We were beyond proud of her. It gets me emotional thinking about it because she is an amazing young girl to go through that and come out on the other side. I mean, this girl could be the next woman president - the first woman president, you know."

"There's definitely days where it was hard and I didn't want to do it, but once I got to ring that bell and I knew it wasn't constantly in the hospital, I felt free," added Devin.

Now, with cancer in the rear-view mirror, the Pulaskis are happy to share their story and to shine a light on THON and the thousands of college-aged volunteers who are truly making a difference.

"Four Diamonds and THON is an extension of our family. It gives faith in humanity to know that 18, 19, 20, 21-year-olds take the time of already having such a workload in college, to then take their time and put so much effort into something bigger than themselves," said Nick. "And they don't even - they might have an idea but they don't realize the impact it has on families like us."

You can watch the special "Dance for a Cure: Live from THON" Saturday at 7 pm. on 6abc and everywhere you stream.