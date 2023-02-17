WATCH LIVE

thon at penn state

Dancers to hit the floor Friday night for Penn State's THON fundraiser

Our Action News coverage includes a half-hour special, "Dance for a Cure: Live from THON" on Saturday night.

By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Friday, February 17, 2023 11:03AM
Penn State's THON kicks off on Friday night, and students are getting ready to dance for 46 hours straight.

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Penn State's THON kicks off on Friday night, and students are getting ready to dance for 46 hours straight.

It's all to raise money for Four Diamonds, which directly helps young patients fighting childhood cancer.

The organization covers the cost of treatment, helps with innovative care, and invests in research.

