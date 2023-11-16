Bucks County's Pennridge School District facing civil rights violation complaint

PERKASIE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- The Pennridge School District in Bucks County, Pennsylvania is facing a federal complaint accused of civil rights violations.

Several families say the district is failing to protect children of color and LGBTQ+ students from harassment and discrimination.

Advocates say the complaint is based on the experiences of several students.

It was filed with the Office of Civil Rights in the US Department of Education and the Department of Justice Civil Rights Division.

Those who filed it demand the district directly address race and sex-based harassment and bullying.

Action News reached out to Pennridge but we have not heard back.