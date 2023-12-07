2 Jewish UPenn students file civil rights lawsuit against university

The students, who are Jewish, say they have heard slurs along with seeing hateful graffiti around campus.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Two University of Pennsylvania students have filed a civil rights lawsuit against the school for what they call antisemitic hatred, discrimination, harassment and intimidation.

They are seeking compensatory and punitive damages from Penn, including tuition refunds.

This comes as the university's president, Liz Magill, faces backlash for her responses during a congressional hearing earlier this week regarding antisemitism on campus. Governor Josh Shapiro has called her responses "unacceptable" and "shameful."

Action News has not received a response from Penn regarding the lawsuit.