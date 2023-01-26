Pennsylvania reaches settlement with headstone company accused of deceptive practices

The company was the subject of an Action News Troubleshooters investigation.

The Commonwealth of Pennsylvania has reached a settlement with a Philadelphia-area headstone company accused of delivering its products late or not at all.

The attorney general's office received hundreds of complaints against gravestone and engraving company "1843 LLC," and its owners Gregory J. Stefan Sr., Gregory J. Stefan Jr., and Gerard Stefan.

"The Stefans didn't just take advantage of people, but preyed on those grieving loved ones at a difficult time in their lives," said Acting Attorney General Henry. "This settlement will finally ensure that all Pennsylvania consumers who were harmed are made whole.

Natalie Rush, of Quakertown, came to Action News for help.

In June of 2021, Rush said after her mother's sister passed. She paid Stefan Jr. in full to etch their family tombstone and pressure wash it. But no work was done and no refund was given.

"When people are at their most vulnerable moment, and to walk in and steal, that's evil. That's just evil," Rush said.

As part of the settlement, its owners have agreed to pay back all of the affected customers in full.

