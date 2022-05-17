covid-19

Pa. Attorney General Josh Shapiro tests positive for COVID-19

"I'm experiencing some mild symptoms and will continue serving the people of Pennsylvania as I isolate at home," Shapiro said.
Candidate for governor Josh Shapiro

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro has tested positive for COVID-19.

The Democrat, who is running unopposed in Tuesday's primary for Pennsylvania governor, tweeted that he took a precautionary COVID test before heading to Johnstown and Pittsburgh on Monday night.

"I'm experiencing some mild symptoms and will continue serving the people of Pennsylvania as I isolate at home," Shapiro said.



In another tweet, the attorney general said he would be on the campaign trail next week.

"I'm looking forward to kicking off the general election in Johnstown," Shapiro said.

Though Shapiro is uncontested on the primary ballot, the Republican side will see nine names including Doug Mastriano, a retired U.S. Army colonel and state senator since 2019; former U.S. Rep. Lou Barletta; Joe Gale, a Montgomery County commissioner; Charlie Gerow, a marketing consultant and longtime conservative activist; Bill McSwain, a lawyer who was the Trump-appointed U.S. attorney in Philadelphia; Dave White, who runs a large plumbing and HVAC firm and is a former Delaware County councilman; and Nche Zama, a retired heart surgeon who has directed units at various hospitals in Pennsylvania.

Two candidates Jake Corman and Melissa Hart say they have ended their campaigns and endorsed Barletta.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
