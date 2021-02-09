Frustration builds among Pa. residents trying to find COVID-19 vaccine

EXTON, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- On Tuesday, the Pennsylvania Department of Health launched the "Your Turn" vaccine eligibility tool, which is aimed at helping people understand where they stand in the vaccine priority line. However, some Pennsylvanians claim the problem is not being able to find a vaccine."First I tried the number that they give you. It rang and rang and rang," said Gigi Lewis, of West Oak Lane. "It answered and then it clicked off. Then I said, 'Ok, we'll go online.' (I) went online filled out the form and I was told I would be on the waiting list, someone would get back to me. Never heard from anyone, it's been a month."Thousands of Pennsylvanians have joined a Facebook group called PA COVID Vaccine Match Maker, where members share advice on how to get phase 1A individuals vaccinated.Exton Internal Medicine Doctor Christine Meyer created the Facebook group and said her office has received thousands of emails and hundreds of phone calls from people pleading to get the vaccine."There is a treatment. What they are asking for exists, and it's amazing, and it's life-saving, and it's being produced and in areas outside of ours, it's not this hard," she said.Meyer said the members help one another find vaccine appointments and share information such as when pharmacies have appointment openings."It's a crowdsourcing zone where people are just posting their tips and tricks for success," said Meyer.6abc Action News found the latest vaccine numbers:- 1,049,609 people have received their first dose- 302,639 people have received their second dose- 842,971 people have received their first dose- 242,362 people have received their second dose- 126,615 people have received a vaccine (No Additional Data)On Tuesday, Philadelphia Health Commissioner Dr. Thomas Farley said things are getting better."This week, we're receiving 10,700 doses of the Pfizer vaccine and the Moderna vaccine allocation is 14,400, from a little more than 10,000 before," said Farley.Farley said the City of Philadelphia does not desire to create a drive-thru stadium vaccination site because residents from Delaware and New Jersey will take advantage of the site. In the past, Mayor Jim Kenney said a drive-thru vaccination site limits residents who don't have cars.The federal government also gave Pennsylvania more than $1.6 million to create mass vaccination sites.