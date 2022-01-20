Governor Tom Wolf announces $15M to address gun violence across Pa.

Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf was at the Blackwell Community Center in West Philadelphia Thursday to announce a series of grants.
Officials announced $15 million will go to community gun violence prevention programs across Pennsylvania.
This announcement comes at a time when shootings continue to skyrocket in major cities like Philadelphia.
"This is a problem that is affecting us all across the commonwealth. But in the past two years, guns were used in 9 out of 10 homicides in Philadelphia," said Wolf.
Wolf vowed to continue to address the problem.
He also called on Republican lawmakers to enact gun safety legislation.
MORE TOP STORIES: