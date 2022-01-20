Society

Governor Tom Wolf announces $15M to address gun violence across Pa.

Gov. Wolf also called on Republican lawmakers to enact gun safety legislation.
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Help is on the way for organizations working to combat gun violence plaguing neighborhoods across Pennsylvania.

Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf was at the Blackwell Community Center in West Philadelphia Thursday to announce a series of grants.

Officials announced $15 million will go to community gun violence prevention programs across Pennsylvania.

This announcement comes at a time when shootings continue to skyrocket in major cities like Philadelphia.

"This is a problem that is affecting us all across the commonwealth. But in the past two years, guns were used in 9 out of 10 homicides in Philadelphia," said Wolf.

Wolf vowed to continue to address the problem.

He also called on Republican lawmakers to enact gun safety legislation.

