Pennsylvania Lottery Fast Play ticket worth more than $1 million sold in Manayunk

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A $20 ticket purchase paid off big time for a lucky lottery player over the weekend.

A Pennsylvania Lottery Fast Play ticket worth more than $1 million was sold in Philadelphia's Manayunk neighborhood.

Lottery officials say the 'Cash Wanted' ticket was sold on Saturday at the Commissary Food Market on the 5000 block of Ridge Avenue.

The business received a $10,000 bonus for the sale.