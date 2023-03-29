WATCH LIVE

Dog shot twice in West Philadelphia loses leg; SPCA searches for shooter

"She is definitely a dog who fought for her life," experts said.

By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Wednesday, March 29, 2023 3:17AM
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Pennsylvania Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) is looking for a person who shot a dog in West Philadelphia and left the animal for dead.

Authorities say the dog was shot twice, once in the face and once in the shoulder.

It happened on South 54th Street on Monday.

The dog somehow managed to crawl up the steps of a home, where the property owner called for help.

"She is definitely a dog who fought for her life," said Nicole Wilson with the SPCA. "Had she not, she definitely could have succumbed to her wounds."

The SPCA says the dog will sadly lose her leg due to the gunshot wound in her shoulder.

The agency's Humane Law Enforcement Department is investigating the incident and is searching for the person responsible.

