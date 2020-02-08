Pets & Animals

The Barking Lot is back for the 2020 Home & Garden Show

By Bethany Owings
Don't forget about your furry four-legged friend while visiting this year's Philly Home and Garden Show!

The Pennsylvania SPCA is back with the Barking Lot. A pet-friendly market that features adoptable pets, as well as vendors with homemade doggie treats and accessories.

And be sure to check out the Pet Fashion Show on Saturday, February 15th.

Gina Gannon has this week's Shelter Me amd hangs out with an adorable pup named Sassy.




Philly Home & Garden Show
February 14-16 | Greater Philadelphia Expo Center at Oaks, Oaks, PA
100 Station Ave, Oaks, PA 19456

Pennsylvania SPCA | Facebook
350 E Erie Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19134
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalscenter city philadelphiapetsshelter mehome and garden showphilly home and garden show
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NJ to allow outdoor graduations, pro sports
Hundreds ignore social distancing guidelines to gather in streets of Philly
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
Families hit the shore, support businesses on Memorial Day
Boy Scout plays Taps nightly outside veterans' home
2 teen cousins shot in Logan
Deadline Tuesday to apply for mail-in ballots for Pa. primary
Show More
Connecticut murder suspect's family pleads for his surrender
US biotech begins human COVID-19 vaccine trials in Australia
Reopen NJ protest held at Jersey shore
Nike, Ben & Jerry's release sneaker: The Chunky Dunky
Free pizza for 2020 grads at Pizza Hut
More TOP STORIES News