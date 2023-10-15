Pennsylvania State Police warn residents after possible mountain lion spotted in Lehigh County

The Pennsylvania Game Commission was contacted and advised about the situation, police say.

LOWER MACUNGIE TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Pennsylvania State Police are warning residents in Lehigh County after a large feline, possibly a mountain lion, was spotted in the area on Sunday.

It happened just before noon on the 1000 block of Village Round in Lower Macungie Township.

State troopers were called to the scene by someone who had images of a possible large cat in the area.

Upon further investigation, it was determined that the image depicted a large feline. Troopers said it may possibly be a mountain lion and it was seen in the fields behind Hanover Drive.

The Pennsylvania Game Commission was contacted and advised about the situation, police say.

Officials ask that if anyone spots the animal to call the Game Commission at 610-926-3136 or call state police at 610-395-1438.